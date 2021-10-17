LA Galaxy score late, beat Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez (14) kicks the ball into the net for a goal during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak.

Kljestan scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time after Efrain Alvarez drew a foul in the Timbers’ box. Javier Hernández scored in the 62nd for the Galaxy. Sebastián Blanco’s goal tied it for the Timbers in the 72nd minute.