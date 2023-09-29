PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of state title contenders take center stage in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Second-ranked Lake Oswego will host third-ranked West Linn in a contest that could have state title implications. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Both teams are 4-0 on the season and have won each of their games by double-digits. West Linn has won their last three games against Lake Oswego.

Other games featured in the KOIN 6 Blitz include:

Oregon City vs. Tigard

Lincoln vs. Franklin

Jefferson vs. Grant (Marshall campus)

Lakeridge vs. Tualatin

Sunset vs. Beaverton

All games are at 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.