PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Denver Nuggets won an NBA championship a few weeks ago, there wasn’t anyone with a local connection on the court.

However, there was one on their bench.

“As a team, we expected to be here. Anything short of this was going to be a disappointment,” said Nuggets Head Video Coordinator and 2013 Lake Oswego alum Connor Griffin.

That doesn’t mean though that Griffin didn’t value the moment he and his team won a world championship.

“Just being on the floor, hugging all the guys, telling everyone you love them and everything like that. That was a moment where I was like ‘this is real,’” said Griffin. “We get to live it on forever, which is amazing.”

Griffin certainly deserves that.

As a behind the scenes staff member, he put in a lot of uncelebrated hours to help get his organization to this point.

“Some nights you’re just like ‘what am I doing here’? It’s 2 a.m. I’m finishing up some film. I just want to go to bed,” said Griffin. “Are the players even going to notice what we’re doing for them? All that stuff, right? To actually have this reward at the end of it has been amazing.”

The Lake Oswego alum has had quite a journey to this point that included walking on first for Gonzaga’s basketball team and then for University of Washington football team.

After his time in Seattle, he was a graduate assistant for Lorenzo Romar at Pepperdine for three years.

He was set to work for the Lakers next, then Rick Adelman’s son and Jesuit alum David Adelman— who’s an assistant on the Nugget— got Connor’s name on the team’s radar.

“One of the staff members texted me and said, ‘Hey, heard you might be interested in a video job. Would love to start interviewing you.’ And before you know it, I was a Denver Nugget. Pretty crazy how it all worked out. Just a little bit of luck and perfect timing,” said Griffin. “The fact that DA was able to save me like that, I owe the world to him.”

As for the advice he’d give the high school version of himself now?

“There’s a reward at the end. You just always have to keep on going. Even when you think it’s not going to be there, stay the course, believe in yourself, and keep on going,” said Griffin.