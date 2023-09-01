PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High school football season officially gets underway Friday, and a pair of playoff teams from last year will be featured in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Coming off a 7-4 season and an appearance in the quarterfinals last year, Lake Oswego will travel east to take on Barlow at 7 p.m.

Barlow comes into the non-league contest looking for revenge as Lake Oswego defeated the Bruins 20-8 last season.

KOIN 6 Blitz also has three other games on the docket:

Westview at Clackamas (7 p.m.)

Yelm at Camas (7:15 p.m.)

Jesuit at Skyview (8 p.m.)

