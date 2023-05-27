Brahe-Pedersen's time would also be the fifth-fastest at the NCAA level this season.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mia Brahe-Pedersen is already without a doubt the greatest female high school sprinter the state of Oregon has ever seen. Saturday, she began her chase to become one of the greatest high school sprinters the country has ever seen.

At the 6A OSAA State Track and Field meet, she ran an 11.00 100-meter sprint en route to gold. That beats her 11.11 record she set in prelims. Coming into the meet, the NFHS 100m record was held by Marion Jones with a time of 11.14. That was set in 1992.

“We’re not done. We’ve still got another year after this, and I just hope Oregon is ready,” said the junior.

Per TrackandFieldNews.com, the fastest time ever run by an American high school female was 10.94 by Briana Williams in 2019. That time did not count for an NFHS record because it was run at the Jamaica Senior Championships in Kingston.

Mia’s time of 11.00 would be the third best 100m time by a female high school sprinter ever, per that website. If Brahe-Pedersen were competing collegiately, it would be tied as the fifth-best time at the NCAA level this season.

Running a sub-11 time is “going to be in the cards for me for the rest of the summer,” Mia said. “If it doesn’t happen the next time I race, it can happen the time after that. It’s always a possibility, and it’s going to come.”

Brahe-Pedersen also won the girls 200m race at state with a time of 22.65, which is a state meet record. Her best time in the event this year is 22.61, which is second in the country. The best time in the country this year is 22.31, however that was heavily wind aided, at 5mph.

Mia’s next big event is Nike Outdoor Nationals, which will happen June 15-18 at Hayward Field. The 100m girls finals will be at 6:20 p.m. on June 16, and the 200m girls finals will be at June 18 at 1 p.m.