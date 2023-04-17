Brahe-Pedersen currently has the fastest 100 and 200 meter dashes at the high school level in the entire country.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might miss Mia Brahe-Pedersen when she races on the track, but it certainly isn’t for lack of effort.

The Lake Oswego track star not only holds the Oregon high school records for both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, but also currently holds the fastest times in the nation this track season in both events as well. On top of that, she set the high school national indoor 200-meter record at 22.89 seconds in February.

Her best 100-meter time ever occurred just two weekends ago at the prestigious Arcadia Invite in California.

“I was hoping that it would happen at some point this season, but I did not know it was going to be my season opener. When I turned to see that time, I was like, ‘Oh my god,’” said the junior, as her eyes widened reliving the moment.

“After she ran, like, we were a little surprised, but then kind of not at the same time because it was just like, ‘Oh, it’s Mia doing Mia things,’” said her sprint coach and 2012 Olympic 100 meter silver medalist Ryan Bailey.

“Mia things” means she ran an 11.17-second 100-meter dash, besting her previous state record from last season by .08 seconds.

“Well, when you really think about it, every time I PR, it’s a new state record,” said the junior with a big grin. “I think it just kind of gives that little extra wow factor every time I PR, at least for myself. I get a little bit more excited every time.”

With the fastest current times in the country, that can make competing against local competition a little different. Brahe-Pedersen says her mentality stays the same though no matter the stakes of the race.

“When you have to compete against yourself, it definitely brings something out of you where it’s just like, you got to dig deep and realize you’re racing against the clock. Even when you do have competition, you should be thinking, I’m racing against the clock and not anybody else in my race, so you can really focus on your own race,” said Brahe-Pedersen.

And that focus she hopes eventually leads to her biggest goal.

“Still, deep down, it’s kind of like a little childish dream, ‘Like, oh, I’m going to make it to the Olympics someday,’ But, it’s starting to feel a little more real. My coach always makes sure to really drive it into me, like, ‘This is real. You can do it,’” said Brahe-Pedersen

She is also coached by John Parks, who’s coached many Olympians, including Bailey himself who won a silver medal in 2012 in the 100 meters.

As for what her ceiling is, Bailey answers that fairly succinctly.

“I don’t think there is one,” he said.