Grady has recently seen an uptick in attention as he continues to knock down shots against the nation’s elite.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you follow prep basketball in the area, you know that Winters Grady is a rising star.

However, the junior has been absent from the Oregon scene this year, as he opted to go play high school ball at Prolific Prep in Napa.

“We’re one of the best teams in the country. That’s a cool feeling,” said Grady.

That’s no hyperbole.

Prolific Prep is 18-2 this year while playing a national schedule.

Grady’s recruitment there began during the basketball season last year, but he didn’t commit until over the summer.

“I woke up one day, and I called my dad, and I was like, ‘I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to go down to Prolific. I’m going to give it my all. Wake up every day and earn every single minute I get. Earn everything that I get. Just constantly be in the gym. Don’t do anything else. Just really dedicate myself to the game.’ I remember him saying, ‘Alright, well, let’s do it,’” recalled Grady.

The former Lake Oswego star is now playing on a roster that includes four five-star prospects and two four-star prospects.

Just a bit different than the typical makeup of an Oregon high school basketball team.

“Before, I mean, it was, I wouldn’t say easy, but it was easier to create my own space or get my shots off or do whatever I want,” said Grady. “Now, it’s just making my adjustments whether it be my handle or creating different types of space against length and dudes who are really highly ranked.”

Grady has still managed to make his mark though, and over the last few weeks has started to get more attention for his on-court performance.

“It’s been nice. It sounds cliché, but hard work does pay off. I feel like I’ve waited my turn, and I feel like my time is now,” said the 6-foot-5 forward.

The current three-star recruit is still waiting for that first flurry of big power five offers, but they’re bound to come.

For now, he’s focused on one thing that not many 17-year-olds are.

“Win a national championship. That’s my main goal,” said Grady.

Grady and his team will play in the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 14-15. They will take on the #1 team in the country in Montverde Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.