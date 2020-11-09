Late Villafana goal gives Timbers a 1-1 draw with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jorge Villafana scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw against LAFC as both teams wrapped up the regular season bound for the playoffs.
LAFC’s Diego Rossi captured the league’s Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season.
LAFC finishes seventh in the Western Conference standings and will visit Minnesota United in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Timbers finished third and will host FC Dallas.
