Late Villafana goal gives Timbers a 1-1 draw with LAFC

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri, left, handles the ball while pressured by Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jorge Villafana scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw against LAFC as both teams wrapped up the regular season bound for the playoffs.

LAFC’s Diego Rossi captured the league’s Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season.

LAFC finishes seventh in the Western Conference standings and will visit Minnesota United in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Timbers finished third and will host FC Dallas.