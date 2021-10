Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike’s newest building is fit for a king — LeBron James.

King James got his first opportunity to tour the LeBron James Innovation Center last week and tried out the court. The building is home to Nike’s advanced innovation team and the Nike Sport Research Lab.

The goal is to help make everyone a better athlete.