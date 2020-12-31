Leonard returns from 2-game absence; Clippers rout Blazers

Sports

CJ had 25, Dame had 20

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, left, grabs the arm of Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard during the first half, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in his return from a two-game absence, Paul George added 23 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 128-105.

It was the Clippers’ second straight blowout win to close out the year. They beat Minnesota by 23 points a night earlier after bouncing back from an ugly 51-point defeat against Dallas last weekend.

Leonard wore a clear plastic mask to protect his mouth, where he got eight stitches last week.

Portland was led by CJ McCollum’s 25 points. Damian Lillard added 20 points, making 14 of 15 free throws.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss