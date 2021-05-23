Liberty tie franchise mark of 14 3s, beat Sky 93-85

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) tries to get past Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields (1) during a WNBA game Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)

CHICAGO (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85.

Ionescu made 7 of 13 from the field and hit five of New York’s franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers.

Rebecca Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky trailed the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points, Ruthy Hebard scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, 16 assists and four steals.