Lillard, Blazers score 50 in first, blast Rockets 140-129

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Houston Rockets forward Khyri Thomas during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers raced to a 140-129 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Blazers scored 50 points in the first quarter, setting a franchise record for scoring in a period, and tied an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with 12.

CJ McCollum had 21 points in the first as Portland built a 17-point lead. McCollum finished with 28 points and Norman Powell also scored 28 for the Blazers, who never trailed as they moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. Kelly Olynyk had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the NBA-worst Rockets.