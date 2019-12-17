Lillard converts late 3-point play, Blazers top Suns

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives past Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 30 points

PHOENIX (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 27 points and converted a crucial three-point play in the final minute to lead the Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 111-110.

Lillard drove straight into the lane and made a layup while crashing into Phoenix’s Aron Baynes with 26 seconds left. Baynes was called for a blocking foul and Lillard’s free throw put the Blazers up 111-110.

Phoenix couldn’t score on its final possession as Ricky Rubio’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 for the Suns.