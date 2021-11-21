Lillard has season-high 39 points, Trail Blazers beat 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, drives to the basket on Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond, left, and guard Tyrese Maxey, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Trail Blazers won 118-111. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Saturday night.

CJ McCollum added 18 points, Norman Powell had 17, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland improved to 8-1 at home and, at 9-8, is above .500 for the first time since Oct. 31.

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each scored 28 points for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid missed his seventh straight game after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.