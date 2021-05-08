Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Spurs 124-102

(NEXSTAR) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at U.S. airports screened more than 1.7 million people on Friday, May 7, officially making it the busiest day for passenger throughput since the early days of the pandemic.

Friday’s 1.7 million travelers — 1,703,267, specifically — represent the greatest number of passengers screened at U.S. airports on any single day since March 12, 2020, when a total of 1,714,372 people passed through TSA checkpoints. The global coronavirus pandemic, which was declared only one day earlier on March 11, 2020, prompted a drastic decrease in traveler throughput in the weeks that followed.