Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Spurs 124-102

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left drives to the basket on San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Blazers won 124-102. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-102 on Saturday night, moving closer to an outright playoff spot. CJ McCollum added 27 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and nine rebounds for Portland, which has won seven of eight. DeMar DeRozan finished with 20 points and Lonnie Walker added 18 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven. Portland moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. The top six teams avoid the NBA’s new play-in tournament. The Spurs are 10th, in position for the final play-in berth

