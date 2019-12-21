Lillard scores 36 as Trail Blazers beat Magic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 36 points and CJ McCollum had 31, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago.
Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.