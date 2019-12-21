Lillard scores 36 as Trail Blazers beat Magic

Sports

Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 118-103

by: ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN/The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore, right, and guard CJ McCollum react after Bazemore made a 3-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 36 points and CJ McCollum had 31, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, dribbles past Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

