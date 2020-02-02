Lillard scores 51 as Trail Blazers beat Jazz

Damian Lillard is averaging 48.8 points over the last 6 games

by: The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, speaks with referee Kevin Cutler, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their fourth straight loss with a 124-107 victory.

Lillard had nine 3-pointers for his NBA-record sixth straight game with at least six 3-pointers. He has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging 48.8 points over that span. 

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight to match their season-high.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points.  

