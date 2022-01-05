Lillard to miss three games, see re-evaluation on ab injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after being fouled in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will sit out the next three games and undergo “further evaluation and consultation” on a lower abdominal injury, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Lillard has dealt with lower abdominal tendinopathy throughout his career.

He will be re-evaluated after this week’s matchups against Miami, Cleveland and Sacramento, the Trail Blazers said. Those games are scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The team did not immediately release any further details on Lillard’s injury or his return to play.