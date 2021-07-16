Lillard: Trade report ‘not true,’ but still hasn’t made ‘firm decision’ on future

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) passes the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As he continues to get ready for Team USA’s chance at Olympic gold, Damian Lillard spoke on trade rumors Friday afternoon, telling the media the report was “not true,” but added he hasn’t “made any firm decision” about his future with the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Friday morning, a report surfaced that the NBA All-Star had requested a trade. During the Friday afternoon press conference, Lillard denied it, saying, “I woke up to those reports … it’s not true.”

“When I say I haven’t made a firm decision, I’m not looking in the direction of a team,” Lillard expanded. “We’re not at that point.”

Lillard later added he expects to be in a Blazer uniform at the start of next season.

When asked what conversations he’s had with new head coach Chauncey Billups and team owner Neil Olshey about what the Blazers need to do to get better, Lillard stressed urgency.

“Be more urgent about what our next step is and how we move forward,” he said, adding there’s a lot to be proud of as a Blazer. “We got a great environment, we got a great city, we have great fans, it’s a lot of positives, but I think we’ve reached that point where it’s like, ‘Okay, but it’s not enough. Do we actually want to win it all?'”

The point guard has been with the Blazers for nine seasons and is considered one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history.