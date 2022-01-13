Lillard undergoes surgery, will miss at least 6 weeks

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets defends as Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three point basket in the first quarter during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on June 03, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced that guard Damian Lillard underwent surgery Thursday morning to repair an injury that was the source of chronic abdominal pain.

The announcement from the team confirms multiple reports Wednesday from ESPN and Yahoo! Sports that said Lillard was planning to have surgery to address a “lingering abdominal injury.”

Lillard has missed the last five games due to the injury, and the team says he’ll miss at least six more weeks on the court until his next reevaluation.

According to the team, the star player has dealt with lower abdominal tendinopathy throughout his career.