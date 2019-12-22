Live Now
Lillard, Whiteside lead Blazers past Timberwolves

Sports

Damian Lillard scored 29 points

by: ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside reacts after scoring during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The Blazers won 113-106. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106 Saturday night at the Moda Center.

All told, Damian Lillard scored 29 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 33 points for Minnesota, which is still missing injured big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng, left, knocks the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The Blazers won 113-106. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

CJ McCollum had 26 points and swingman Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 19 for the Trail Blazers, who played without a banged-up Carmelo Anthony.

