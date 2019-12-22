Lillard, Whiteside lead Blazers past Timberwolves

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106 Saturday night at the Moda Center.
All told, Damian Lillard scored 29 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks.
Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 33 points for Minnesota, which is still missing injured big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
CJ McCollum had 26 points and swingman Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 19 for the Trail Blazers, who played without a banged-up Carmelo Anthony.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.