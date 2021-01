Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) celebrates with teammates after making the winning three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers. Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, which is 5-3 on the road. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 18 points.

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Zach LaVine had 26 for the Bulls.