FILE – Linfield University Wildcats mascot leads the way to a football game. (Credit: Linfield Sports Communications)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — Saturday, the Wildcats football team is facing the Bulldogs — and you can catch the game on Portland’s CW.

The game, slated to start at noon on KRCW/Channel 32, is part of the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.

The Linfield University Wildcats will take on the University of Redlands Bulldogs from Maxwell Field in McMinnville.