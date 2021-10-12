Local amateur takes golf world by storm with family at her side

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One local star has taken the amateur golf world by storm. In fact, she just capped a historic feat.

Lara Tennant has won three straight U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur titles — an accomplishment only done one other time in the modern era of the tournament. To say she’s one of the best amateur golfers in the nation would be an understatement.

“I never dreamed of winning a national title,” Tennant said. “And even after winning one, you don’t really even dream of winning two more. I’m just so grateful.”

The three-peat not only cements Tennant as one of the games amateur greats today — but it seals her place in golf history.

Only 12 people at all levels of amateur golf have won three straight of the same USGA sanctioned event. That list includes none other than Tiger Woods himself — who capped off his third straight amateur championship just down the road at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains.

“To be even mentioned in the same sentence as Tiger Woods… that just doesn’t make sense to me,” Tennant laughed. “[It] doesn’t sink in.”

Tennant’s amateur golf journey began as a child. Having grown up with the game, she and her siblings would all go on to play at the collegiate level.

Golf eventually took a backseat to family, after Tennant became a mother to five children. Once her children got older, she was able to go back and devote more time to the game she loves.

The stars aligned when Tennant’s home course, Waverley Country Club, announced it would host the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Tournament the year she turned 50 — her first year of senior amateur tournament eligibility.

“That really motivated me to start playing golf more often and practicing more often,” she explained. “And what ended up happening was I redeveloped a passion for the game.”

It’s a passion that she shares with her entire family — including her dad — who has been her caddy in all four U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur tournaments she’s played in.

“It’s been fantastic. Not only is he a great amateur golfer himself, but he’s my dad. He’s my number one fan,” Tennant said. “That was really special for him to caddy and he’s continued to caddy for me the last few.”

The game and the titles have now come full circle for Tennant as her kids get a chance to join in on the fun. They also caddy for her, encouraging her on her journey.

“I feel very blessed that all three of those very important people in my life have been present.”

For Tennant, the time spent bonding with them through the game she loves is greater than any title she’s ever won.

“To have them experience me being in that world has been really fun,” she said. “To have them share that with me has been truly a gift.”