PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ladies Professional Golf Association’s longest-running non-major tournament is back in Portland.

Being played at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic returns for its 51st year.

From Sept. 15-18, some of the best female golfers in the world will be competing for the top prize, $1.5 million.

The LPGA also hosts an amateur and a girls’ tournament over the course of the weekend.

