Lucas scores 26, leads Oregon State over Stanford 73-62

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) dunks in front of Stanford forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford Saturday.

The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining.

Oregon State swept both Stanford and California on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86.

Ziaire Williams scored 14 points to lead Stanford. Oscar da Silva, the Cardinal’s scorer and rebounder, missed his second straight game due to a lower extremity injury.