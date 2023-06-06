PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Driver Josef Newgarden won an electrifying 107th run of the Indy 500, as the May 28 race ended with the fourth closest finish in 100 years.

Reflecting on the race, Newgarden says it was a “magical day.”

“A lot of people ask, ‘What does it mean to win the Indy 500?’ And for me it means family. There’s been so much effort that’s been poured into this, both personally and professionally, and to finally be able to realize the goal and the dream is…it’s incredible,” Newgarden told KOIN 6 News.

Fans can watch the lead up to the race with the “100 Days of Indy” documentary, with the finale airing 9 p.m. Thursday on Portland’s CW.

Newgarden says the show gives fans a behind-the-scenes look as the drivers prep for the race.

“It’s the stuff that people never get to see with sports,” Newgarden said. ” We basically live in Indianapolis for three weeks; all the drivers are in this motor home lot and there’s a lot that goes on that I think people would have no idea about if the cameras weren’t rolling. I mean, we had a pickle ball tournament going, you know, literally the night before the race, so just the little fun things like that.”