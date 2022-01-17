Make way for the newest McCollum: CJ and Elise welcome baby boy

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 15: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Moda Center on November 15, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

McCollum welcomes a baby boy as the Trail Blazers him back to the court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Trail Blazers have a new little fan.

CJ McCollum and his wife Elise McCollum welcomed their son, Jacobi James McCollum, on Monday, Jan. 10, the couple announced on social media Sunday.

Elise McCollum said Jacobi was born at 11:59 p.m. He weighed 8.1 pounds and was 20.5 inches long.

In CJ’s post on Instagram, he said “Healthy Happy Mommy and Son.”

Photos the couple posted on Instagram show the baby has lots of hair and CJ is already reading to the little 1-week-old.

“Daddy C you are the most supportive, loving and caring father and partner I could ask for. Watching you transition into being the father of our child is the most special feeling in this world and Jacobi and I are beyond grateful. I always knew you would be a wonderful dad, but could have never imagined you being this incredible!! My heart is so full,” Elise wrote in her Instagram post.

CJ also shared appreciation for his wife saying, “Boo Boo Bear thank you for carrying our son with such elegance , dedication, love, care and joy. My angel brought our angel into this world. Sharing a child with you in my eyes is the greatest feeling life has to offer so thank you.”

McCollum was injured in a Dec. 4, 2021 game against the Boston Celtics and a CT scan revealed he had a collapsed lung. He has not played for the Trail Blazers since then. In mid-December, the team said he was recovering and was participating in light conditioning.

The Trail Blazers announced Monday, Jan. 17 that McCollum will make his return to game play in the game against the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. PT.

In the 24 games he’s played this season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 steals.