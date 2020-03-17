Mariners create fund to help support event staff employees

Closed signs and MLB news releases are displayed on box office windows outside of Peoria Stadium, home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners on March 13, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. Major League Baseball cancelled spring training games and has delayed opening day by at least two weeks due to COVID-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MLB gameday staff will not have a job for at least eight weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major League Baseball, like every other professional sports league in the world, is on pause while the world works to slow down the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Mariners had already decided to move their March home games outside of Seattle when the league announced it was pushing Opening Day back at least two weeks. And on Monday, the league announced the regular season may not start until mid-June.

The stoppage means the event staff workers will miss out on paychecks from dozens of home games that would’ve been played at T-Mobile park.

The Mariners released a statement Tuesday saying the organization has begun creating a fund to support event staff employees who will lose pay because of the postponed games.

“We are proud of our efforts to attract, train and hire workers from our diverse communities, including many that rely on their wages from our games,” the team said in a statement. “We understand that this is a difficult time for many seasonal staff who face the possibility of losing work hours.”

“With that in mind, our ownership and organization want to provide these deserving Seattle Mariners workers financial support.”

Front office officials said they are working on the details of the grant program now and will have more information available when the details have been finalized.