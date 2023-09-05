Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie said “yes” to her now-fiance and fellow pro soccer player Ethan Sonis’ marriage proposal. Beckie announced her wedding engagement on social media yesterday with a photo of her and Sonis embracing on a beach in front of giant letters reading: “MARRY ME.”

“Me and mine, forever,” Beckie wrote on social media following the proposal.

The Portland Thorns also celebrated the news on social media Monday.

“Congratulations to Janine and her fiance on their engagement!” the Thorns wrote on Facebook.

Beckie signed a three-year contract with the Thorns in 2022. She also plays for the Canadian national team. However, Beckie was forced to sit out the 2023 World Cup and the current Thorns season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in March.

Posts to her Instagram page show that Beckie is actively working to recover from the injury and get back on the pitch. The Thorns next home match will be played against the OL Reign on Sept. 16. The Thorns are currently in second place in the NWSL behind the San Diego Wave.