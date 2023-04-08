PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heavy weather in Augusta not only affected the entire Masters golf tournament it also re-arranged the KOIN 6 programming schedule for Sunday.

Live 3rd round coverage of The Masters will begin at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on KOIN 6 and will continue until 8:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., Eye on Northwest Politics with host Ken Boddie will air. This week, Sen. Ron Wyden is a guest as is a population expert from Portland State University. Then at 9 a.m., a special edition of Where We Live will air.

Due to coverage of the 2023 Masters tournament, CBS is not airing Face the Nation on Sunday.

At 9:30 a.m., Masters coverage will resume with the 4th round of play, weather permitting, with pairs going off from both the first and 10th tees.

Stormy weather led to a suspension of play on both Friday and Saturday. Leader Brooks Koepka, who holds a four-stroke advantage over Jon Rahm, is now facing the prospect of playing 30 holes on Sunday — his final 12 holes of the third round, and the 18-hole final round.

At least the forecast looks much more favorable. The rain is expected to tail off overnight, with the sun possibly breaking through the clouds Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.