McCollum, Anthony carry Blazers past Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, left, shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 41 points, a career-high 12 assists, and nine rebounds, Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-104.

It was the first time Anthony scored over 30 points since Feb. 25, 2017, when he was with the New York Knicks. He made a jumper with Portland protecting a two-point lead with 21 seconds left.

Reserve big man Christian Wood had 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons’ bench accounted for 70 points.