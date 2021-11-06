McCollum scores 27, leads Blazers past Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, drive to the basket between Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, left, and guard T.J. McConnell during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 and snap a three-game losing streak.

Norman Powell added 25 points and Robert Covington had 19, including a key 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left.

Damian Lillard continued to struggle with his shot, going 2 for 13 from the field and missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

He had four points but 11 assists. T.J. McConnell had 19 points for the Pacers, which snapped a two-game losing streak.