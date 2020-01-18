McCollum sprains ankle at Mavs, Blazers lose in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore (24) and Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) are unable to get possession of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS, Tx. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112 to avoid getting swept at home by the Trail Blazers.

Portland guard CJ McCollum was ruled out for the remainder of a game at Dallas after spraining his left ankle in the first half.

McCollum was injured in the second quarter when he drove to the basket and his foot landed on Dallas forward Maxi Kleber’s foot. The loss of McCollum came after fellow guard Damian Lillard was cleared to play after being a game-time decision because of an illness.

McCollum is second to Lillard in scoring and assists for the Trail Blazers. 

Doncic had eight rebounds and seven assists in the 20-year-old’s first chance to tie Jason Kidd’s career club record of 21 triple-doubles. Doncic has an NBA-best 12 this season. The Slovenian sensation drained a career-high eight 3-pointers.

Lillard scored 34 points for the Blazers. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds.

