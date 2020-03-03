McCollum, Trent help Blazers rout Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr., added 24 to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107.
Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period on Monday night.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.