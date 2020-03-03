Live Now
McCollum, Trent help Blazers rout Magic

Sports

CJ McCollum scored 41 points

by: BILL FAY/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) passes the ball behind his head as he gets trapped between Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, back right, and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr., added 24 to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107.

Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period on Monday night.

