McCollum’s Heritage 91 sells out in minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum knew his wine would sell out. He didn’t know it would sell out in less than an hour.

“I was excited to see the demand and people wanting to get,” McCollum said following the launch of his McCollum Heritage 91 Pinot Noir selling out in 45 minutes.

“I woke up to messages from people, either they were happy to get the wine, they weren’t able to get the wine, they were having difficulties, but all in all I think it was a good experience.”

The Pinot Noir, which was for sale on his website, is McCollum’s first venture in the wine industry and he made quite a splash.

“I think that’s just a testament to the support that I have here in Oregon and outside of Oregon, people who like wine and people who are adventurous enough to try my wine.”

McCollum, recently returned from the NBA “Bubble” in Orlando, Florida, did a soft launch there, gifting his wine to players and staff from around the league.

“I gave away 100 bottles easy.”

Blazers star CJ McCollum introduced his first pinot noir, McCollum 91, October 2020 –

McCollum worked with the league to have some shipped directly to different team’s hotels and lists players like the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his former teammate, current Heat center Meyers Leonard as several of the players who enjoyed his wine.

“A lot of people were giving me feedback and appreciative and thankful for it.”

McCollum, is thankful for the process and all the things he learned in his first wine launch. Working with Adelsheim Vineyards, he says he learned a lot about the entire winemaking process, but one of the nuances that sticks out, is the difference soil types can have on the flavor.

“You go from Block A to Block B. One part of the soil could be volcanic, another part of the soil could be a completely different type of soil, a completely different taste. It can be literally right next to you. Based on the amount of sunlight, the amount of precipitation, just how all those things play a factor.”

“All in all I think it was a good experience to go through it and I’ve continued to learn a lot about wine in general and what goes into the business of it.”

When pressed, McCollum said he’s not sure when he’ll have another bottle of wine for sale, but did hint it could be a year away.

“I like to do things in September.”

If you can’t wait until September 2021, McCollum said to stay tuned to McCollumHeritage91.com for wine accessories in the meantime – “to kind of keep people at peace until the next release.”