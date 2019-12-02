Megan Rapinoe named Ballon d’Or player of year

United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

PARIS (AP) – Megan Rapinoe has won the Ballon d’Or for the best female player of the year after leading the United States to World Cup glory in July.

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

England international Lucy Bronze finished second behind Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan third in the polling.

France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d’Or since 1956 ,and created a women’s award last year when Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won it.