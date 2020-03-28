Meyers Leonard: ‘If you’re looking for the greatest content, text me’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland Trailblazers big man Meyers Leonard and his wife have taken social distancing boredom to a new level by releasing their phone numbers for you to text.

“You heard it here first,” Meyers said in a video released on his wife Elle’s instagram page. “We’re both legitimately giving out our phone numbers.”

Whether the move is motivated by boredom or to simply give NBA fans some consolation for the suspended season, Meyers vowed that, “if you’re looking for the greatest content, text me.”

Meyers was the Blazers first round pick–11th overall–in the 2012 NBA Draft. In July of 2019, the seven-foot Illinois native was sent to the Miami Heat as part of a four-team trade involving current Blazer Hassan Whiteside.