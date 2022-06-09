PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The PGA Tour suspended Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and 15 others who joined a breakaway golf tour backed by the Saudi Arabian government on Thursday.

The LIV Golf League makes its first North American stop right here in Oregon at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club later this June. The controversy stems from the Saudis being accused of appalling human rights abuses, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

One of the tournament’s biggest draws, Phil Mickelson, was repeatedly grilled on the Saudi’s human rights record after the tour began.

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all, I don’t think nobody here does throughout the world,” he said.

Mickelson would not confirm reports that the Saudis offered him $200 million to show up.

Out on Capitol Hill, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said Saudi Arabia is using money and the game of golf to wipe the slate clean — and to improve its global image.

“This is basically ‘sportswashing,'” Wyden said. “It’s right out of these autocrats’ playbooks. What they’re doing is working as hard as they can to cover up their injustices by misusing athletics in hopes of normalizing these horrifying abuses.”

Portland police say a Saudi Arabian man hit and killed a teenage girl — 15-year-old Fallon Smart — back in 2016. That man was arrested, but somehow fled the country and returned to Saudi Arabia despite his passport being confiscated.