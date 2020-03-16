MLB further delays Opening Day

Dee Gordon of the Seattle Mariners and Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres meet in the outfield prior to a Cactus League spring training baseball game at Peoria Stadium on March 05, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The move is in accordance with recommendations by the CDC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major League Baseball announced Monday it is further delaying the start date to the 2020 season.

On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented a batch of new recommendations that have forced the league to make the official Opening Day considerably later than the April 9 rescheduled date. Because the federal government has restricted events of more than 50 people, the likely start date won’t be until mid-May.

MLB previously delayed the start of the season by two weeks after suspending Spring Training games and activities.

Today Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball. Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance. MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus. Official release from Major League Baseball

The All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14 could also be in jeopardy.