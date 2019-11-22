Timbers announce 2020 roster moves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers are making some moves to the 2020 roster, the team announced Thursday.

Defender Jorge Moreira will stay with the Timbers for at least another six months after being on loan from Argentina Super Liga, according to the team; the loan that brought Cristhian Paredes from Liga MX side Club America ends at the end of 2019, but the Timbers are still negotiating to keep him on the team next season.

Midfielder Sebastián Blanco re-signed with the Timbers earlier this year, and defender Dario Zuparic has a multi-year contract with the team.

The team has also put forth a bona fide contract to goalie Steve Clark for 2020.

Although a 2020 contract option on midfield Diego Valeri wasn’t exercised, the team says it’s still negotiating with him for the upcoming season.

Four players — Kendall McIntosh, Modou Jadama, Foster Langsdorf and Claude Dielna — are out of contract.

Some players that are already under contract for the Timbers in the 2020 season include: goalkeepers Jeff Attinella and Aljaz Ivacic; defenders Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafaña; midfielders Dairon Asprilla, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Tomás Conechny, Andrés Flores, Marvin Loría, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson and Renzo Zambrano; and forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

Meanwhile, T2, the USL Championship affiliate of the Portland Timbers, announced that the club has exercised the option for goalkeeper Jake Leeker and defender Niko De Vera. Defenders Harold Hanson and Max Ornstil and midfielder Carlos Anguiano remain under contract for 2020.