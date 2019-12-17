Valeri signs multi-year contract extension with Timbers

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri, left, and FC Dallas midfielder Victor Ulloa, right, race for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, April 13, 2016. FC Dallas won 3-1. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Diego Valeri will continue to roam the pitch for the Portland Timbers after signing a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

“Diego is a Timbers legend and we couldn’t be happier that he and his family will remain in the Rose City,” said General Manger and President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson.

The 33-year-old midfielder is the leader in goals, assists and points during the Timbers era in the MLS. He also has the most assists of any MLS player since the beginning of the 2013 season.

He was named league MVP in 2017 and was the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2013.

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said, “Re-signing Diego was one of our priorities ahead of the upcoming season and we feel delighted to have been able to keep him in our roster.”

Terms of the deal were not announced, though officials said the contract extension used Targeted Allocation Money.

“I am happy to extend my contract with the Portland Timbers,” Varleri said in a statement. “I would like to thank all the people involved to make it happen as I always expected. I have a special mention for Florencia, Connie and our fans who have warmly supported me throughout the years. It’s an immense honor to play for them.”