Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri (8) dribbles ahead of LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored a pair of second-half goals and the Portland Timbers defeated the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Saturday.

It was the second loss of the season for the Galaxy, who were off to a hot start in the league with four wins in their first five games. But LA laying a man down against Portland after Derrick Williams was sent off with a red card late in the first half.

The Timbers have won two straight.