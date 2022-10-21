Newberg vs Mountainside in a KOIN 6 Blitz game on April 2, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This week’s KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week will showcase a battle between fifth-ranked Mountainside versus seventh-ranked Jesuit High School.

The matchup comes after Jesuit dominated Sunset High School 44-17 last week. Similarly, Mountainside is also coming off a win after defeating Beaverton High School 42-14.

KOIN 6 Blitz will also feature Jefferson vs. Lincoln at Ida B. Wells High School.

