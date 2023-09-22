PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After winning their respective league openers in convincing fashion, two Mt. Hood Conference foes will square off in Week 4 in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.
Central Catholic, the 2021 state champions, will travel to Nelson for a 7 p.m. kick on Friday night. Central Catholic defeated Nelson last year by a score of 35-7 en route to a league championship.
Other games featured in the KOIN 6 Blitz will be:
- Sandy at David Douglas
- Tualatin at Jesuit
- Oregon City at Beaverton
Each game starts at 7 p.m.
