NBA-hopeful Tres Tinkle talks about offseason prep

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Beaver Tres Tinkle is working on getting drafted into the NBA, but this year is throwing plans through a loop.

“My entire life, I’ve been someone that’s had to overcome adversity or I’ve been counted out and people always say ‘He’s not good enough to play at Pac-12 level’ and so it’s always been something with me and so that’s what fuels me, that’s what motivates me and you know, it makes me want to get up to compete and get better every single day,” he said.

Tinkle opens up to AJ McCord about his experience prepping for the draft in an unconventional year.