Anthony scores winning basket, Blazers beat Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, looks to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, and guard Terence Davis, right, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The Raptors won 114-106. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

TORONTO (AP) – Carmelo Anthony made the winning basket with four seconds remaining and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99.

Anthony scored 28 points, Damian Lillard had 20 and Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak in Toronto and won for the second time in 10 meetings with the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the injury-ravaged Raptors.