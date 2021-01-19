Blazers center Nurkic undergoes wrist surgery in LA

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passes the ball as he is defended by Portland Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jusuf Nurkic underwent wrist surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced.

The Blazers center underwent the surgery to repair a fracture in his right wrist at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute; the surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin, according to officials.

Now he’s looking at wearing a splint for the next four weeks and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. The team will update his condition as needed.

Late Monday night, the team announced CJ McCollum will be off the court for at least four weeks with a hairline fracture to his left foot.