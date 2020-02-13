Blazers lose to Grizzlies; groin injury takes Lillard out of All-Star game

NBA

Damian Lillard will not play in Sunday's All-Star game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) shoots between Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Trevor Ariza (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each. Valanciunas added 18 rebounds.

Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won its second straight and 15th in the last 19 games. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 despite shooting 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left with a groin injury.

Lillard later confirmed he will not compete in the All-Star game on Sunday or the 3-Point Contest on Saturday due to the injury that he suffered on a drive to the basket, ESPN reports. Due to the All-Star break, Portland doesn’t play again until Feb. 21 against the Pelicans.

