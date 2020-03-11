Blazers snap 2-game skid with win over the Suns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers got a much-needed 121-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Blazers. Trevor Ariza and CJ McCollum had 22 points apiece and Hassan Whiteside added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Suns, who were led by Devin Booker with 29 points. Dario Saric added 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.