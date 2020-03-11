Blazers snap 2-game skid with win over the Suns

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, dribbles the ball past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers got a much-needed 121-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Blazers. Trevor Ariza and CJ McCollum had 22 points apiece and Hassan Whiteside added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Suns, who were led by Devin Booker with 29 points. Dario Saric added 22 points and 11 rebounds.